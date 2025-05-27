New laws in multiple countries target muslim rights - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Laws in a number of countries, under the guise of ensuring security and law and order, are aimed at restricting the rights of Muslims, the vice president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars in Qatar, Abdul Majid Al Najjar said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

“We have seen an increase in conversions to Islam, especially in Europe. Certain circles, especially the media, are using their influence to change people's opinions about Islam to prevent this growth. They are misusing their tools to create a negative image of Islam and Muslims,” he said.

Najjar noted that modern laws in a number of countries, especially in Europe, under the guise of ensuring security and law and order, are aimed at limiting the rights of Muslims, formally presented as neutral, but in fact contribute to the growth of Islamophobia, legalizing discrimination, and increasing public hatred against Muslims.