Azerbaijan unveils sale volume of oil to Thailand

Between the start of the year and the spring of 2025, Azerbaijan shipped a whopping 137,800 tons of crude oil and its kin, raking in a tidy sum of $75.9 million from Thailand. This shows a whopping 62.6 percent jump in value and a 57.9 percent uptick in volume when stacked against the same stretch last year. Thailand found itself in the 11th spot on the list of Azerbaijan’s top oil importers by volume during this period.

