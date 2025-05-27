Azerbaijan, Georgia explore efficient cargo movement through BTC corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov, who is on a visit to Georgia, met with newly appointed General Director of Georgian Railways JSC Lasha Abashidze, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Railways.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways congratulated his Georgian colleague on his new appointment and wished him success in his new position.

The meeting discussed prospects of development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport and logistics spheres, issues of ensuring effective functioning of international corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and improvement of East-West-East transportation. The importance of increasing cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and the role of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTC) railway line in this direction were emphasized.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on strengthening the activities of the joint venture BTKI Railways LLC to effectively organize freight traffic along the BTC and attract new cargoes.