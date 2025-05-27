Kazakhstan gears up to launch energy and utilities overhaul in late 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plans to launch a National Project for the modernization of its energy and utility sectors in the second half of 2025, with a budget of approximately $26 billion allocated through 2029. The Ministry of Industry and Construction will oversee water supply and wastewater management, dedicating around 1 trillion tenge to these areas.

