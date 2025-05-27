Uzbekistan’s inflation to ease in years ahead, S&P Global says

Photo: S and P Global Ratings

S&P Global has forecasted that ongoing increases in energy tariffs will keep inflation high in Uzbekistan in the near term. Despite this, the country's inflation rate is expected to gradually decline over the next few years. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has already responded by raising its policy rate to address inflationary pressures.

