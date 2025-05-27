Iran plots to launch new copper concentrate plant in Ardabil Province
Iran has announced plans to launch a new copper concentrate plant in Ardabil Province, aiming to strengthen its mining sector and increase domestic copper production. This development is part of the country's broader strategy to boost mineral exports and support regional industrial growth.
