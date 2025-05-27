Japan shows interest in investing in Iran despite sanctions cloud hanging overhead

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Japan has expressed continued interest in investing in various projects in Iran, said Maekawa Nobutaka, special representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Tehran marking the 96th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan, Nobutaka noted that Japan's eye is still on the prize when it comes to investing in Iran. However, sanctions against Iran have thrown a wrench in the works of trade between the countries, which is a red flag for many.

Nobutaka added that JETRO is committed to maintaining its operations in Iran to ensure that Japanese companies interested in working in the country can continue their activities.

At the same event, Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade and head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), highlighted the effective cooperation between the TPO and JETRO, expressing Iran’s eagerness to benefit from Japan’s expertise in trade.

Dehnavi also mentioned that Iran is all set to roll out the red carpet for JETRO specialists to swap knowledge and experiences.

Iran’s Customs Administration data shows that exports from Iran to Japan reached $209,000 with a volume of 85 tons in the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through April 20, 2025), while imports from Japan amounted to $6.3 million, weighing 572 tons.

