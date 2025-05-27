Azerbaijan unveils funds for reconstruction of its liberated territories in 2024

Azerbaijan has opened the floodgates with a hefty allocation of state funds to roll up its sleeves and get down to brass tacks in rebuilding and restoring territories freed from the grip of occupation, putting the pedal to the metal on infrastructure, housing, and public services. The funding backs the “Great Return” program, looking to lend a hand in getting displaced populations back on their feet and breathe new life into the region.

