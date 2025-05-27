Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Youth partnerships hold power to drive positive change – official

Politics Materials 27 May 2025 14:12 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The cooperation with youth can become a powerful driving force for positive change, the chairman of the Institute of Literacy and Education, and executive director of the Muslim Youth Forum for International Affairs of Indonesia, Mohammad Anthoni said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

“Cooperation with youth can be a powerful force for positive change if it is based on common goals, mutual respect, and collective vision,” Antoni said.

He emphasized that a key aspect of such partnerships is listening to youth, empowering them to express themselves and participate in society.

According to Anthoni, it is important to actively involve young people, especially students, in cooperation and decision-making processes.

Inclusiveness of youth voices, in his opinion, promotes more comprehensive solutions, develops organizational skills, self-confidence, and builds the readiness of young people to actively participate in the life of communities.

