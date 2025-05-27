President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Lachin cable car line (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Lachin cable car line on May 27, Trend reports.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev briefed the head of state on the upcoming project.

Given Lachin’s breathtaking natural landscape and strong tourism potential, special emphasis has been placed on developing the district’s tourism infrastructure. The planned cable car line will be located in the city’s Boulevard area and will consist of two sections. The line will span a total length of 1,720 meters and reach a height of 300 meters, with a travel time of approximately six minutes. The system will feature 17 cabins and will be capable of transporting up to 800 passengers per hour. The Boulevard area, where the cable car line is under construction, stretches nearly 2 kilometers and has already become a popular destination for both residents and tourists.

Since its liberation from occupation, Lachin has witnessed rapid reconstruction, with major social infrastructure projects underway. A particular focus has been placed on revitalizing the district's tourism potential.

Will be updated