Pakistani PM shares post on occasion of his visit to Azerbaijan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a post on his X page on the occasion of his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I was honoured to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev today in the beautiful and serene city of Lachin. I thanked him for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

We reaffirmed our shared resolve to deepen Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties across all domains and to continue our work together for regional peace and prosperity. This exemplary spirit of brotherhood is guided by the love and affection between our peoples, whose hearts beat together.

Long live Pakistan Azerbaijan friendship!,” he wrote.