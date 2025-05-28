Azerbaijan tallies allocations for Formula 1 and other events in 2024
Last year, Azerbaijan allocated 168 million manat ($100 million) from the state budget for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Overall, 195.9 million manat ($116 million) was spent on various international and national events. Additional funding of 21.6 million manat ($12.8 million) supported international activities and related expenses.
