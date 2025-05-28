Azerbaijani SOCAR posts positive growth in authorized capital for 2024
The Azerbaijani government allocated 407.9 million manat from the state budget to increase SOCAR's charter capital, aimed at modernizing the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery. This investment reflects ongoing efforts to upgrade national energy infrastructure and enhance refining capacity.
