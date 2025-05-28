Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets take giant leap in past month
Azerbaijan's banks are riding high with a notable boost in their net foreign assets, hitting close to 29 billion manat as of May 1st. This marks a 2.4 percent uptick from the previous month and a hearty 10.1 percent jump compared to the same time last year. In the meantime, net domestic assets took a small dip, slipping by 1 percent from last month and down 3.8 percent compared to the same time last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy