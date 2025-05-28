Iran denies nuclear weapon intent in uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ Iran does not enrich uranium for nuclear weapons and does not seek to produce them, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, without uranium enrichment, Iran's nuclear industry cannot continue its activities, and this is the country's red line.

"This issue has been declared fully transparent to Iran's counterpart in the nuclear negotiations, both verbally and in writing. Uranium enrichment is the main foundation of Iran's nuclear industry," he pointed out.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

