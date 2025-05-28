Tajikistan and WMO step up efforts to preserve fragile glaciers

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Celeste Saulo discussed advancing cooperation on glacier preservation and climate initiatives, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

Meanwhile, Celeste Saulo arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the first International High-Level Conference on Glacier Preservation, taking place from May 29 to 31, 2025.

In the course of the meeting, Rahmon expressed appreciation for WMO’s support of Tajikistan’s global environmental initiatives, particularly in glacier conservation. Saulo, in turn, praised Tajikistan’s ongoing efforts and the president’s leadership in promoting the sustainable use of water resources as a source of peace and mutual understanding.

A key topic of discussion was Tajikistan’s proposal to establish a Regional Coordination Center for Glacier Studies in Dushanbe under the WMO’s auspices, with support from development partners.

The sides also exchanged views on the joint Tajikistan–France initiative to declare 2025–2034 the “Decade of Action for Cryosphere Science,” and on other shared climate priorities.