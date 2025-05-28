President of Poland congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President.

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honor to extend to you, your country, and all its citizens my warmest congratulations and best wishes on behalf of the Republic of Poland, the Polish people, and myself.

I am pleased that the very good and friendly bilateral relations between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Azerbaijan have been significantly expanded in recent years.

I fondly recall my visit to Baku last year during the COP29 climate conference and our personal meeting. The successful hosting of such a major event is a clear example of Azerbaijan’s growing dynamism and importance.

Poland views Azerbaijan as a key partner in the South Caucasus region, and we wish to deepen our cooperation in various fields. I am particularly interested in developing our mutually beneficial economic cooperation and raising it to a level that reflects the ever-growing economic potential of our countries.

Furthermore, I would like to assure you that Poland is always ready to further advance cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, whether in a bilateral format or within international organizations, including the European Union and the Eastern Partnership framework.

I wish you good health, continued success in the comprehensive development of your country, and peace and prosperity to all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.