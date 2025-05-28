Azerbaijan’s Central Bank official int'l reserves rise by margin in past month

Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) saw a modest rise of $36 million in its official international reserves, bringing the total to over $10 billion as of May 1st. While the reserves increased month-to-month, they have decreased by over half a billion dollars compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register