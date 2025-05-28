President of Albania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Albanian people and in my own name, I would like to extend to You, and through You to the people of Azerbaijan, my warmest and most sincere wishes for peace and prosperity.

Albania values the friendship between itself and Azerbaijan and is pleased with the progress that has been made in the partnership between our two countries. Our relations, built on mutual respect and shared interests, have been developing in a steady way. On this occasion, I would like to express my appreciation for Your personal leadership and commitment, which have played a key role in deepening this partnership.

I am confident that, under Your leadership, the friendship between Albania and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger, leading to new opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

I would like to once again extend my best wishes on the occasion of Your National Day, and kindly convey to You, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.