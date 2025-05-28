Kazakhstan, Rwanda strengthen alliance through significant co-op deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an expanded meeting with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, which resulted in the signing of several agreements, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan places great importance on expanding ties with African countries.

“Under your strong and wise leadership, Rwanda has become an example of institutional stability and promising innovations. The economic growth exceeding 8 percent is impressive. This is a model of successful modernization. In this context, we highly value the development of cooperation with your country. Kazakhstan is ready to bring our aspirations into practical reality through the implementation of specific projects on a mutually beneficial basis. I am confident that the agreements reached during your visit will take Kazakh-Rwandan relations to a new level,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his turn, Paul Kagame expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in developing bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that Rwanda sees significant potential to strengthen its partnership with Kazakhstan and is ready to implement joint initiatives that will contribute to the prosperity of both countries and strengthen dialogue.

“I am glad to be in Astana again. Kazakhstan has achieved outstanding success in national development, thanks to which its constructive position is recognized on the world stage. We are happy to be partners and friends with you and your country,” added the President of Rwanda.

The presidents identified a number of priority areas for further interaction, including trade, investment, transport, agriculture, information technology, e-government, and finance.

Following the negotiations, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame adopted a Joint Statement.

Members of the official delegations exchanged the following documents:

Memorandum of Understanding on political and diplomatic consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Rwanda;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of the Republic of Rwanda on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Rwanda;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources of the Republic of Rwanda;

Cooperation Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Rwanda Development Board;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Rwanda;

Memorandum of Understanding between National Company Kazakh Invest and the Rwanda Development Board.