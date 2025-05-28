Kazakhstan–China rail freight growth fuels Middle Corridor trade surge in 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In early 2025, railway transport between Kazakhstan and China continued to grow, supporting the development of the Middle Corridor. Kazakhstan Railways reported increased exports, especially in grain and processed products, alongside major infrastructure upgrades and expanded cross-border capacity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy