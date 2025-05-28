Kyrgyzstan proposes establishing bilateral intergovernmental commission with France

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev has proposed establishing a Kyrgyz-French intergovernmental commission, Trend reports via the Cabinet.

He made the statement during a meeting with Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit.

Kasymaliev emphasized that important legal and regulatory measures have been adopted to protect investors’ rights, uphold the rule of law, and ensure business transparency, with efforts ongoing. The commission would coordinate joint projects and serve as a platform to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

The chairman also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to developing friendly and partnership relations with France.

“Kyrgyzstan aims for sustainable economic growth and is open to international cooperation. We are implementing wide-ranging reforms to improve transparency, enhance the business climate, and attract investment,” Kasymaliev said.

In turn, Saint-Martin expressed gratitude for the warm reception and praised the reforms underway in Kyrgyzstan. He noted that the country’s positive transformations impact the wider region and create new partnership opportunities.

The minister confirmed France’s readiness to support Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives to expand bilateral cooperation and expressed interest in joint projects in areas such as tourism and green energy.