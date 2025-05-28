Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend inauguration ceremony of Lachin Int'l Airport (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 28 May 2025 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attend inauguration ceremony of Lachin Int'l Airport (VIDEO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. The inauguration ceremony of Lachin International Airport has been held, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the airport.

Symbolic keys of Lachin International Airport were presented to the heads of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan viewed the facilities established at the airport.

