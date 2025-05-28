Azerbaijan to host European Championship and World Cup in ski mountaineering in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan will host the European Championship and World Cup in ski mountaineering (ski mountaineering) in 2026, Trend reports.

According to the information, an application of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation to the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) for holding these tournaments in Azerbaijan has been approved.

Based on the results achieved, ISMF decided to hold the competitions in the territory of the Shahdag tourist complex. The tournaments are included in the official competition calendar of the International Federation.

The European Championship is scheduled for March 4-8, and the World Cup is scheduled for March 6-8, 2026, at the “Shahdag” tourist center.