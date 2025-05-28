U.S. supports sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Marco Rubio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day on behalf of the American people, Trend reports.

Rubio said that the United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"The United States continues to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, which is critical to the prosperity of the South Caucasus. We support the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia this year on the text of a peace treaty. We also recognize Azerbaijan's growing importance as a transportation hub and energy supplier," Rubio said.

According to him, the U.S.-Azerbaijan partnership continues to advance shared interests in security, energy, and economics.

"We look forward to deepening our cooperation and working together to ensure a peaceful, prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the entire region," Rubio said.