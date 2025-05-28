President of Georgia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ The President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Georgian people and myself, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day, celebrated on May 28. This significant day stands as a powerful symbol of the Azerbaijani people's national pride, resilience, and enduring pursuit of freedom.

Over the course of its history, Azerbaijan has overcome considerable challenges to establish itself as a strong, independent state with a respected role in the international community.

In Georgia, we deeply value the exemplary friendship and strong strategic partnership that bind our two nations. Our countries have consistently stood together in solidarity, guided by mutual respect and a shared vision for the future.

Georgia remains steadfast in its support for Azerbaijan's continued development and prosperity. I am confident that, through our close cooperation, we can contribute meaningfully to lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

I look forward to the opportunity to welcome you to Tbilisi in the near future. Once again, please accept my warmest congratulations on this important national day, along with my best wishes for peace, prosperity, and continued success to you and the people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.