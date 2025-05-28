Azerbaijan, Pakistan expand military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Islamabad hosted the Azerbaijan-Pakistan 11th Working Group Level Meeting between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A delegation led by the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan met with the Chief of the Main Department for Foreign Military Cooperation of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between the defense authorities of both countries were discussed, along with other issues of mutual interest. The sides exchanged views on expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

In the end, the 11th Working Group Level Meeting Protocol was signed.

