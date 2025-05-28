Iran's Tehran hosts meeting of customs chiefs of ECO member countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The 10th meeting of the heads of customs administrations of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries has begun in Tehran, Trend reports via the Iranian Customs Administration.

The heads of the customs administrations of Iran, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, and a high-level delegation of the International Road Transport Union are participating in the meeting.

The heads of the customs administrations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan joined the meeting in video format.

To note, Pakistan, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan are the 10 members of the ECO.

In the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), Iran's trade turnover with the member countries of the ECO amounted to 36.2 million tons worth $27.6 billion.

