Kazakhstan, Rwanda open new chapter in diplomatic and economic cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Trend reports.

Addressing Paul Kagame, Tokayev described his visit as historic and marking a new chapter in Kazakhstan-Rwanda relations.

“I believe this visit and the upcoming talks are of great importance in giving a new impetus to our bilateral cooperation. We have a very positive view of Rwanda. Your economy is on the rise, and the country has achieved impressive economic growth. We need to expand our contacts, as Kazakhstan holds leading positions in the region in terms of GDP, IT development, and artificial intelligence. These are priority areas for mutually beneficial cooperation. That is why I attach great importance to your visit,” Tokayev said.

In turn, President Kagame expressed his gratitude to President Tokayev for the warm welcome and stated his intention to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Thank you for your kind invitation to visit Kazakhstan. This is my second visit — I was here previously in 2015. We look forward to exploring with you and your team the opportunities for further joint work for the benefit of both countries,” Kagame emphasized.

The sides discussed prospects for developing Kazakhstan-Rwanda relations in political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, agricultural, and digitalization spheres. The presidents also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, is on an official visit to Kazakhstan. He will also participate in the Astana International Forum (AIF 2025), which will take place on May 29–30.
































