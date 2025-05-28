Uzbekistan reveals financial backing from global institutions to overhaul water systems

Uzbekistan is really hitting the ground running when it comes to sprucing up its drinking water and sewage systems, with 21 projects in the pipeline backed by international financial institutions. This year, major infrastructure developments are poised to open the floodgates to clean water for hundreds of thousands of people while also rolling out digital innovations to bring the sector into the modern age.

