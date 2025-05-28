Uzbekistan reveals financial backing from global institutions to overhaul water systems
Uzbekistan is really hitting the ground running when it comes to sprucing up its drinking water and sewage systems, with 21 projects in the pipeline backed by international financial institutions. This year, major infrastructure developments are poised to open the floodgates to clean water for hundreds of thousands of people while also rolling out digital innovations to bring the sector into the modern age.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy