Uzbekistan transforms railway system, achieves double cargo efficiency

Uzbekistan's railway sector is undergoing a transformative overhaul, turning losses into a 47 billion soum ($4 million) profit last year and boosting cargo efficiency. With plans for further infrastructure development, including new international routes and the Samarkand-Urgut railway line, the sector is poised for significant growth.

