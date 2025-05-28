President of Lithuania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

I extend my warm congratulations to you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you, your country, and its people continued success, prosperity, and harmony.

This year, as we mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, we take pride in the friendly ties our two countries enjoy. I strongly hope we will continue to deepen our bilateral dialogue, particularly through cooperation in the fields of economy, innovation, and environmental protection, as well as through meaningful people-to-people contacts grounded in mutual understanding.

Lithuania consistently supports the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We support Azerbaijan’s efforts to achieve peace with Armenia and welcome the agreement on the text of the Peace Treaty. We trust it will be signed soon, paving the way for lasting peace in the region.

Our countries share a painful historical past, which today serves as a source of inspiration and strength in the pursuit of justice and supporting those still forced to fight for their freedom and independence. I believe that, in the face of Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine, we will remain united and resolute in upholding the rules-based world order.

May I again offer congratulations to you and the people of your country on Independence Day.

Please accept, Mr. President, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.