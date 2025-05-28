KazMunayGas, CITIC Group lead expansion efforts at Aktau bitumen plant

KazMunayGas and CITIC Group have successfully completed the expansion of the Aktau Bitumen Plant, boosting annual bitumen production to 750,000 tons to support Kazakhstan’s infrastructure growth and reduce import dependence. The two partners also discussed increasing oil supplies, advancing water desalination efforts, and renewing onshore infrastructure, highlighting their strong long-term cooperation to enhance energy and infrastructure development in Kazakhstan and China.

