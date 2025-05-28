Kazakhstan–Italy trade posts strong gains in early 2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Italy’s trade volume reached $4.4 billion in Q1 2025, reflecting a dynamic strategic partnership highlighted at the Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting Italian investors and expanding cooperation in sectors like energy, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy