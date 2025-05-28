Kazakhstan–Italy trade posts strong gains in early 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Italy’s trade volume reached $4.4 billion in Q1 2025, reflecting a dynamic strategic partnership highlighted at the Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting Italian investors and expanding cooperation in sectors like energy, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

