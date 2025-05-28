Azerbaijan’s money supply shows notable growth in latest report
Azerbaijan's money supply saw significant growth, with the broad money supply (M3) increasing by 1 percent month-on-month and 4.3 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the money supply in manat (M2) and cash outside the banks (M0) also experienced moderate fluctuations, with M0 rising by 5 percent compared to last year.
