Kyrgyzstan, German companies discuss construction of floating solar power plants

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Kyrgyz Ambassador to Germany Omurbek Tekebaev met with representatives of German companies AB Progressio and LTI ReEnergy in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler to discuss the construction and operation of two floating solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

It was brought up that an investment agreement for the project was signed in November 2024 in Berlin during the official visit of President Sadyr Zhaparov to Germany. One of the floating solar plants, with a planned capacity of 612 MW, will be built on the Toktogul reservoir, with construction expected to take up to four years.

In light of that, during a distinct convening in Frankfurt, Ambassador Tekebaev engaged in discussions with AKA Bank Managing Director Marck Wengrzik regarding the fiscal underpinnings for the establishment of a gypsum board and construction materials facility in the southern region of Kyrgyzstan.



Wengrzik articulated a robust enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to serve as a tangible case study of effective trade and economic collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

