Plenitude, Marelli partner on photovoltaic projects at three Italian sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Plenitude and Marelli have entered into an agreement to build three photovoltaic plants and establish an Energy Community in Italy. Marelli, a multinational supplier of high-tech systems for the automotive industry, will host the plants at its production sites in Melfi (Potenza), Sulmona (L’Aquila), and Turin, Trend reports.

According to the producer, the total installed capacity across the three locations will reach 5.4 megawatts peak (MWp).

The initiative will follow an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) model, allowing Marelli to access renewable energy at a fixed cost with no upfront investment.

At the Melfi site, Plenitude has also planned an Energy Community under Italy’s Individual Remote Self-Consumption (AID) framework. The plant, with a capacity of 999 kilowatts peak (kWp), will be built on land owned by Marelli. Energy produced will be shared with a neighboring company. The plant will benefit from a 20-year government incentive scheme under the AID regulation, with part of the funds allocated to social projects in the host area.

Plenitude will oversee all phases of the project, including design, construction, application for incentives, and ongoing support through its digital platform, “Plenitude Comunità Energetiche.” The platform will enable management and monitoring of the Energy Community configuration.

The photovoltaic plants at the Sulmona and Turin production sites will have capacities of 4 MWp and 400 kWp, respectively, contributing to long-term energy cost reductions for Marelli.

Vincenzo Viganò, Head of Retail Italian Market at Plenitude, stated that the collaboration with Marelli supports the transition to renewable energy through local energy-sharing models. Giovanni Vanore, ESG Coordinator of Marelli’s Ride Dynamics business, emphasized that the project aligns with the company’s broader sustainability strategy.