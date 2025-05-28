Tajikistan and ADB forge path toward deeper cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Yingming Yang, Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), discussed deepening cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

Yingming Yang visited Tajikistan to participate in the first International High-Level Conference on Glacier Preservation, which will take place in the capital from 29 to 31 May 2025.

In the course of the meeting, Rahmon highlighted the bank as a key development partner, noting that over $2.7 billion has been invested through more than 190 projects, significantly supporting the country’s socio-economic growth.

Key topics included mitigating external pressures on the national economy, especially the impacts of climate change. Both parties agreed on the need to attract increased investments and additional grants for priority projects in social services, energy, infrastructure, and communications.

The sides also emphasized expanding collaboration in developing the digital economy, agriculture, transport, healthcare, tourism, and the private sector. Special attention was given to advancing the project on improving vocational skills and employment opportunities, along with job creation and raising living standards.

Rahmon expressed hope that the ADB would support the newly established International Glacier Preservation Trust Fund, created under a UN resolution declaring 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation.

The sides exchanged views on finalizing the next five-year partnership strategy between Tajikistan and the ADB, aiming to continue and enhance their productive cooperation.