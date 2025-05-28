Tajikistan keen on full integration with eTIR international system

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. Tajikistan is committed to fully integrating into the international eTIR system (electronic exchange of data between customs authorities), Deputy Minister of Transport Shoista Saidmurodzoda said during a working seminar on implementing the eTIR procedure, Trend reports via the ministry.

The seminar was held within the framework of the 2nd High-Level Working Group meeting on the development of the Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye (TUTIT) + China multimodal transport corridor, which took place in Dushanbe.

According to Saidmurodzoda, Tajikistan recognizes the potential of eTIR as a tool to ensure greater transparency and traceability in the movement of goods, while accelerating customs procedures, facilitating data exchange between customs authorities, and reducing the administrative burden on both carriers and border control agencies.

The seminar aimed to establish a unified digital customs transit system based on solutions developed by the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). Participants included representatives from Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport and Customs Service, UNECE’s Transport Division, the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), as well as the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Key topics discussed included a practical introduction to eTIR (with presentations by UNECE and IRU), Central Asian countries’ experiences with customs transit, data requirements for electronic transit declarations, integration of national systems with the international eTIR platform, and pilot testing of eTIR-based transport.

Meanwhile, the importance of implementing eTIR was highlighted in the Roadmap on the Digitalisation of Multimodal Data and Document Exchange along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, adopted at the 2023 Baku Summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Tajikistan is already a party to the TIR Convention and has also acceded to the eCMR system—part of the Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR)—further underscoring its commitment to modernizing transit and trade logistics in the region.