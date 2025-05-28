Kazakhstan details number and value of joint projects with France in 2024

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakhstan and France implemented six joint projects worth $300 million in 2023, with over 20 more underway, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov. Highlighting France as a key EU partner and top investor, he noted Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting French businesses. Bilateral trade between the two countries rose by 57.2% in 2024, reaching $6.7 million.

