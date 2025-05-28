Uzbekistan teams up with China to set new benchmarks in road industry innovation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. Uzbekistan signed an agreement with the People's Republic of China to cooperate in creating a unified system of standards in the road sector, developing innovative materials, and starting practical work on digitization, Trend reports, via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was finalized during the visit of a delegation from Uzbekistan’s Committee for Roads, aimed at strengthening cooperation in scientific and technological innovations within the road sector.

Uzbek delegation, as part of a visit, held discussions with the leadership of the Urban Engineering, Design, and Research Institute in Tianjin. During a tour of China’s largest testing laboratory, talks focused on the joint development of innovative materials for the road industry.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in the history of the Automotive Road Research Institute of Uzbekistan. Going forward, practical work will begin in the road sector, concentrating on the development of modern innovative materials, the creation of a unified system of standards, and the advancement of digitization.

Uzbekistan-China collaboration is vital for expanding scientific potential and aligning the industry with global standards, paving the way for further advancements.