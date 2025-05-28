Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff plan to scale up military training drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, in Lachin city, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of the Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The minister expressed his pleasure at seeing the Pakistani guest in Azerbaijan and congratulated him on being promoted to the high military rank of "Field Marshal".

Colonel General Hasanov emphasized that enhancement of relations with friendly and brotherly Pakistan in the military field, as in other spheres, is in the spotlight of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Field Marshal Munir expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits for the development of military relations.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, including increasing the intensity of joint exercises through the use of modern technologies. They also discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel