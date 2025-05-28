President of Hungary sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate you on Independence Day, the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am pleased, that in recent years, our countries have developed broad cooperation based on mutual respect and appreciation. It is of paramount importance for Hungary to deepen the friendly relations with Azerbaijan, for which our enhanced strategic partnership provides a strong foundation.

I can assure you that Hungary remains committed to the further develop our cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields.

Please accept my sincere appreciation," the letter reads.