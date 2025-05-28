Azerbaijani banks issue significant mortgage loans in past month
Azerbaijan’s banks saw a notable increase in their mortgage loan portfolio, which rose by 58 million manat to reach 4.39 billion manat by the end of April. Overall, the total loan portfolio amounted to around 28.1 billion manat, with the majority allocated to business and consumer loans.
