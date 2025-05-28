Azerbaijan’s Lachin Resort & Spa unveils extensive range of services - deputy director

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ The Lachin Resort & Spa complex offers its guests a wide range of services, Vugar Ibrahimli, deputy director of the complex, told Trend.

According to him, the new premium resort complex offers guests 120 comfortable rooms of various categories, as well as eight separate cottages for those who value privacy and silence. All rooms are equipped with the latest technology and offer panoramic views of the mountain landscapes.

"The resort complex provides a wide range of services: an exclusive SPA area, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, a sauna, a hamam, as well as a variety of wellness treatments.

In addition, our restaurants offer both traditional Azerbaijani cuisine and international dishes. We pay special attention to seasonal products and quality of service," Ibrahimli noted.

The deputy director also emphasized that the hotel is focused on receiving VIP guests and official delegations: there are separate meeting rooms and a high level of service with an individual approach to each guest.

"Lachin Resort & Spa is not just a place to relax. This is a space where you want to return again and again to recuperate, enjoy comfort and fresh mountain air," he added.

