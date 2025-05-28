Tajikistan's Dushanbe hosts talks on expanding Central Asia - Türkiye - Iran transport corridor

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. The development of the international multimodal corridor Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye (TUTIT) + China, was the focus of a high-level meeting held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

The event marked the second session of the High-Level Working Group on the TUTIT+China corridor, organized by Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport with the support of the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the Trade Facilitation in Central Asia project.

Senior officials from Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport were joined by representatives from ECO member states, including Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Tajikistan’s Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim emphasized the country’s commitment to enhancing regional trade and economic integration through improved transport and logistics. He highlighted the importance of developing intermodal and multimodal corridors and aligning customs and border procedures to facilitate the smooth movement of goods and people.

The minister also proposed digitalizing transit documentation and establishing green lanes using TIR-EPD systems at border checkpoints to improve transparency, reduce transit time, and cut carbon emissions linked to transport operations.

The High-Level Working Group on the TUTIT+China corridor was established following the recommendations of the Ankara Declaration adopted at the 11th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in February 2022 and subsequent resolutions of the ECO Regional Planning Council.