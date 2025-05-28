Iran announces discussions of Caspian seals' protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The issue of protecting Caspian seals will definitely be discussed as one of the priority issues at the Tehran Ecology Conference in Iran, the country's Vice President and Head of the Environmental Protection Organization Shina Ansari said at a meeting of the "National Action for the Protection of the Caspian Sea Seal" coordination group, Trend reports.

In her assessment, the recent decline in Caspian seal populations necessitates that this matter be accorded comprehensive and rigorous scrutiny.

Ansari also articulated that during a recent convening in Russia, which saw the engagement of officials from five Caspian littoral states, a comprehensive discourse was undertaken regarding the prevailing challenges in the Caspian Sea. These encompassed the alarming decrease in hydrological levels, the proliferation of contaminants, ecological dilemmas, and the notable regression in marine biodiversity.

"Protecting the biodiversity of the Caspian ecosystem requires regional cooperation. Regional diplomacy should be established for a special look at the Caspian Sea environment, and joint steps should be taken to protect various animals," she added.

To note, the Caspian seal is considered the only mammal in this sea. Reportedly, 18 dead seals have been found on the Iranian coast of the Caspian Sea in the past two months.

