U.S. inspectors likely to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ US inspectors are likely to be granted a license to check Iran's nuclear facilities if Iran's demands are met and an agreement is reached, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, reaching an agreement in the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program and accepting Iran's position on its nuclear program could create many opportunities.

Eslami said that in this context, the International Atomic Energy Agency's granting of a license to U.S. inspectors to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities could be a focus of Iran's attention.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

