Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 28

Business Materials 28 May 2025 10:57 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 42 currencies increased, while three currencies depreciated compared to May 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 587,436 rials, and one euro is 665,288 rials, while on May 27, one euro was 662,269 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 28

Rial on May 27

1 US dollar

USD

587,436

581,895

1 British pound

GBP

793,166

789,174

1 Swiss franc

CHF

709,591

709,101

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,999

61,154

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,815

57,617

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,217

88,782

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,884

6,838

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,955

158,447

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,915,768

1,898,836

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,993

206,421

100 Japanese yen

JPY

406,864

407,350

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,943

74,253

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,525,819

1,511,509

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

426,351

423,779

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

349,080

349,479

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,773

32,565

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,056

14,935

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,319

7,293

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,384

159,861

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,865

44,433

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,064

377,919

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,650

155,172

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,562,330

1,547,593

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

455,657

453,156

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

481,535

477,298

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,606

19,426

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

280

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

430,044

427,160

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,800

106,780

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,638

80,962

100 Thai baht

THB

1,791,371

1,784,020

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,630

137,942

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

426,834

424,555

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

828,542

820,726

1 euro

EUR

665,288

662,269

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

114,722

113,861

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,912

212,769

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,078

34,784

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,401

8,321

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

179,373

177,679

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

345,551

342,291

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,057,319

1,050,507

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

58,285

57,467

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,422

165,781

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,176

6,127

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 805,727 rials and $1 costs 711,441 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 783,781 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,063 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 935,000–938,000 rials.

