Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 28, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 42 currencies increased, while three currencies depreciated compared to May 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 587,436 rials, and one euro is 665,288 rials, while on May 27, one euro was 662,269 rials.

Currency Rial on May 28 Rial on May 27 1 US dollar USD 587,436 581,895 1 British pound GBP 793,166 789,174 1 Swiss franc CHF 709,591 709,101 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,999 61,154 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,815 57,617 1 Danish krone DKK 89,217 88,782 1 Indian rupee INR 6,884 6,838 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,955 158,447 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,915,768 1,898,836 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,993 206,421 100 Japanese yen JPY 406,864 407,350 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,943 74,253 1 Omani rial OMR 1,525,819 1,511,509 1 Canadian dollar CAD 426,351 423,779 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 349,080 349,479 1 South African rand ZAR 32,773 32,565 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,056 14,935 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,319 7,293 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,384 159,861 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,865 44,433 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,064 377,919 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,650 155,172 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,562,330 1,547,593 1 Singapore dollar SGD 455,657 453,156 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 481,535 477,298 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,606 19,426 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 280 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 430,044 427,160 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,800 106,780 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,638 80,962 100 Thai baht THB 1,791,371 1,784,020 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,630 137,942 1,000 South Korean won KRW 426,834 424,555 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 828,542 820,726 1 euro EUR 665,288 662,269 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 114,722 113,861 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,912 212,769 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,078 34,784 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,401 8,321 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 179,373 177,679 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 345,551 342,291 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,057,319 1,050,507 1 Tajik somoni TJS 58,285 57,467 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,422 165,781 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,176 6,127

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 805,727 rials and $1 costs 711,441 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 783,781 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,063 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 935,000–938,000 rials.

