Kazakhstan reports surge in trade turnover with France in 2024

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and France saw a 31% rise in trade turnover in 2024, reaching a record $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at the Kazakhstan–France Investment Forum. The forum highlighted expanding cooperation in energy, transport, food security, and education, reinforcing their strategic partnership and growing economic ties.

