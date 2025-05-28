Kazakhstan reports surge in trade turnover with France in 2024
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and France saw a 31% rise in trade turnover in 2024, reaching a record $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced at the Kazakhstan–France Investment Forum. The forum highlighted expanding cooperation in energy, transport, food security, and education, reinforcing their strategic partnership and growing economic ties.
